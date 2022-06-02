FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:07 AM, it was mild and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the middle 60’s. There was a light north breeze. The radar was showing some isolated showers and non-severe storms.

Rain and storm chances will linger through Thursday morning. Morning clouds will thin out this afternoon. The afternoon looks dry with high temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. That is around 10 degrees below average. There will be a light northeast wind.

Chances of rain and storms will return tonight. There will be a light east wind as temperatures fall into the middle 60’s.

Rain and storm chances will continue through Friday morning. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

The forecast will dry out as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be well above average.

A significant heat wave will be felt Sunday through Wednesday. Expect highs well up into the hundreds. With gusty south winds, fire weather will be a concern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday