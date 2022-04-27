FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:34 AM, it was cool and mostly cloudy. Cloud cover was increasing behind a light south wind. Most areas were in the middle 50’s.

Seasonable temperatures will return today. Clouds will be more abundant compared to yesterday. Expect high temperatures around 80° under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind. Thunderstorm chances will be seen in the Texas Panhandle and Permian Basin. These storm chances look to stay west of our area.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 60’s. South winds will stay breezy.

Above average temperatures will be felt Thursday. It will be windy and very warm. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s to near 90°. After a mostly cloudy morning, the afternoon will become mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Most areas look to stay dry, however any storm that does form has the chance to be strong to potentially severe.

Friday will be the hottest day of the week as the winds pick up out of the southwest. These winds will usher in very dry air. As a result, a FIRE WEATHER WATCH is now in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening. High temperatures will be all the way up in the middle 90’s.

A cold front will move in Saturday. This will cool us down a little and cause the winds to turn to the northeast. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Chances of storms look to increase for Sunday and Monday. A 30% chance of storms has been included for Sunday with a 20% chance for Monday. This may increase as we get closer. The threat of severe weather looks to be increasing.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 20-25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday