Wake-Up Weather: A crisp fall-like morning will make for a seasonable afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:39 AM it was cool and clear. There was a west northwest wind around 5-15 MPH. Most areas were in the middle 50’s while a few were in the 40’s.

Beautiful fall-like weather will return today after Sunday evening’s cold front. Expect highs in the middle 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind.

Overnight, cloud cover and the winds will both increase as a warm front pushes through. South winds will be breezy. Lows will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly to partly clear skies.

Tuesday will see high temperatures soar to near 90 degrees. It will be humid and mostly to partly sunny. South winds will be gusty at times. There will be a chance of showers and storms throughout the entire day.

The best chance for shower and thunderstorms activity will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This is because, of a west to east moving cold front colliding with warm/moist air over the Big Country. Isolated severe storms will be possible.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will then continue through Thursday. Highs will be near or just below average.

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning. This will usher in unseasonably cool weather. The weekend will see low in the 40’s with highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 7:10 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday