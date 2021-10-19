Wake-Up Weather: A crisp fall morning will turn warm this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM it was nice and cool. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was a south breezy under a clear sky.

The temperature trend will continue to increase today. Expect highs to jump into the middle 80’s. It will be sunny and breezy. South winds will be sustained around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts up around 25 MPH.

Overnight, it will stay breezy. Low temperatures will drop into the low 60’s under mostly clear skies. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see a few more clouds. Those areas will be partly clear.

The winds will settle on Wednesday. Highs will return to the middle 80’s. A weak cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This cold front will have very little effect on our weather. It will give us a 20% chance for rain and storms. It should also cool us down a few degrees for Thursday.

Friday will see highs back in the middle 80’s with plenty of sun. South winds will pick up a little.

The weekend will see south winds increase even more. Highs will reach the middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week will start similar. It will be windy, warm, and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NE > SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:46 A.M.

Sunset: 7:01 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday