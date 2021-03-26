Wake-Up Weather: A crisp spring morning will turn into an unseasonably warm and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:48 AM it was chilly and clear. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

Today will be unseasonably warm and windy. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 80’s under sunny skies. This is around 10° above average. There will be a gusty SSW wind. Relative Humidity values will drop to the single digits during the afternoon. The driest air will be in the western Big Country. *FIRE WEATHER WILL BE ELEVATED* for the western Big Country because of the dry air and gusty winds.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s. There will be a slight SSE breeze. Cloud cover will increase a little over the southern half of the forecast area. By daybreak, those areas will be partly clear.

A week cold front will cool us down a few degrees for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy NE wind.

Monday looks windy, mild, and partly sunny.

Tuesday will see temperatures warm all the way into the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies. It will be windy.

A Wednesday cold front will cool us down to the middle 60’s. It will be windy. Thursday will see similar temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: SSE 5-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 72°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 7:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday