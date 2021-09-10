Wake-Up Weather: A fall-like start will turn hot quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:51 AM it was clear and cool for a few. The southern Big Country and Heartland were seeing clear skies, light winds, and low dew points. This combination allowed for temperatures in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was a slight breeze and a few clouds over our northern counties. Those areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

A dry air mass will remain in place over Texas today. That is one of the main reasons why the early morning felt fall-like. The afternoon will feel more like summer as temperatures reach the middle to upper 90’s. A few areas in the northern Big Country might make it into the hundreds. There will be a slight breeze out of the south. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see light winds. It will be sunny and dry.

Overnight, temperatures in the central and northern Big Country will fall into the upper 60’s. Those areas will see a south wind around 10 MPH. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see temperatures all the way down in the low 60’s. Those areas will have light winds.

Hot and sunny weather will continue through the weekend.

An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay hot.

Slightly cooler temperatures and possible rain and storms chances look to move in by the middle part of next week. A weak cold front has a chance to move in Wednesday into Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 7:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday