Wake-Up Weather: A few clouds with isolated fog this morning will give way to another sunny and warm day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low to middle 60’s for most. A few areas are in the 50’s. It is humid as well. The eastern Big Country and Heartland is experiencing some fog along with partly clear skies. The rest of the area looks mostly clear. The fog and lower cloud cover will taper off during the late AM.

Today will be a very similar day when compared to Thursday. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80’s along with sunny skies. The winds will be light and variable. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60’s under partly clear skies.

It may be all quiet here, but the tropics are acting up. Now a category 3 Hurricane, Hurricane Delta is moving to the north. The cone of uncertainty includes southwest Louisiana. It is expected to make landfall around that area as a category 2 hurricane on Friday evening. Life threatening storm surge, dangerous winds, and heavy rain will impact the Louisiana and far eastern Texas portion of the gulf coast Friday and Saturday.

The weekend will see high temperatures jump into the middle to upper 90’s. Sunday will feature a breezy southwest wind. Sunday may see some broken high temperatures records as temperatures come close to the triple digits. Sunny and dry weather continues.

A cold front will move through the area Monday morning. This will cause temperatures to fall back down to near seasonal averages. Expect high temperatures to reach the low 80’s along with a mostly sunny sky.

Tuesday will see a continuation of this quiet fall-like weather.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a few degrees warmer. The forecast looks to remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: WSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 7:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday