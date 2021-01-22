Wake-Up Weather: A foggy and chilly morning will make for a cool afternoon with lots of clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM, a cold front was moving through the Big Country. It was currently draped over I-20. Areas to the north of that area seeing temperatures ranging from the upper 30’s to the middle 40’s. South of I-20 temperatures were in the low to middle 50’s. There was a light north wind. The radar was showing some very isolated light rain showers in the Heartland.

Unseasonably cool weather will return today. Expect high temperatures to range from the upper 40’s to the low 60’s. The coldest temperatures will be in the northern Big Country. The warmest temperatures will be seen in the southern Big Country and Heartland. There will be a light north wind under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a light SSE wind. Expect some areas of fog to role in as well.

Areas of fog will continue into Saturday morning. The should all be gone by the late morning. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out.

Better chances for rain return Sunday. It will be unseasonably mild. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s. A cold front will move through during the evening and nigh-time hours. Thunderstorms will be possible with this front. We are monitoring the threat for severe weather. At this point it the chance is small, but a few isolated strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will taper off Monday morning. The afternoon will be dry. It will be cooler. High temperatures will be near 60°.

Tuesday through Thursday look mostly sunny, dry, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM fog. 20% AM Rain Showers. Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 60% Rain Showers. 40% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. 40% AM Rain Showers. 20% AM Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 6:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday