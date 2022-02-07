FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:29 AM, it was clear and cold. Most areas were just below the freezing mark. You might want to give yourself a few extra minutes this morning to scrape the frost off the car windshield. There was a light NNW wind.

After a freezing start, temperatures will recover nicely with bright sunshine. Expect high temperatures in the middle 50s with a light NNW wind. That is around 5 degrees below average. The Southeast Big Country and Heartland will feature a slightly more noticeable breeze. Winds will occasionally get up to around 15 MPH. The winds will settle this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 30s under clear skies. The winds will shift to the SSW. The winds will be light.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 30° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 6:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday