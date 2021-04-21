Wake-Up Weather: A freezing morning will make for an unseasonably cool afternoon with increasing clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:01 AM it was cold and partly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 30’s. A few were below freezing. There was a light ESE wind.

After a Wednesday morning freeze, temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s for highs. Cloud cover will increase through the morning. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy. There will be a light SE wind.

Overnight, it will turn breezy. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 40’s as cloud cover decreases.

The winds will pick up Thursday. It will be windy, mild, and mostly cloudy. High temperatures will only reach the low to middle 60’s. There will be a chance for rain showers.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Friday. Severe weather will be a possibility. (mainly for the eastern Big Country) Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. The best chance for activity will be during the late morning and afternoon. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

Quiet weather will return on Saturday after the passage of a weak AM cold front. Highs will be in the middle 70’s. Sunday should reach the middle 80’s. The winds will turn gusty Sunday.

The warming trend will continue on Monday. Highs will be be near 90°. It will be windy.

The next chance for rain and thunderstorms will be on Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FREEZE WARNING* through 9AM (Temperatures will likely be at or just below freezing) Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 8:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday