Wake-Up Weather: A freezing morning will make for another unseasonably cool afternoon with partly clear skies

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was very cold, quiet, and partly clear. Most areas were a couple of degrees below freezing. There was a light SSE wind.

After a very cold morning, another cool afternoon can be expected. High temperatures today will reach the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies. That is a few degrees below average. There will be a light SSE wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 30’s under partly clear skies. The wind will stay light.

Unseasonably mild weather will be felt Friday. High temperatures will reach the middle 60’s under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy. There will be a slight chance for rain Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mild, windy, and partly sunny.

Sunday will see slightly cooler temperatures following an AM cold front. High temperatures will be in the low 60’s. The winds will be out of the north around 5-15 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday will see unseasonably mild temperatures along with lots of sun. Tuesday will feature a gusty SSW wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 28° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 69° Winds: W 25-30 G40 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:35 A.M.

Sunset: 6:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday