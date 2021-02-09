Wake-Up Weather: A freezing morning with areas of fog and patchy drizzle will make for a chilly afternoon with some sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:25 AM it was cold and cloudy. Most areas were below freezing. There was some areas of freezing fog and patchy freezing drizzle. This is causing visibilities to be reduced mainly in the western and southern Big Country. The fog and drizzle will burn off by the late AM. There was a slight breeze out of the north.

Most areas will see high temperatures in the low to middle 40’s. The southern Big Country and Heartland may see some areas in the upper 40’s to near 50°. There will be a light ENE wind under a partly sunny sky. The Heartland will see a few more clouds. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s. There will be some more areas of fog and patchy drizzle Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This may be of the freezing nature north of I-20.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 40’s. Chances for precipitation will return Wednesday night. Another shot of cold air will move in Wednesday night as well. A wintry mix will be a possibility Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This may make for a icy commute for some people. Expect some possible ice especially on overpasses and bridges.

Thursday will be cold. High temperatures will be in the middle 30’s with a below freezing morning. Besides the chance for a wintry mix Thursday morning, the forecast will be dry.

A reinforcing shot of cold air will effect the areas Thursday night. As a result, Friday will see a high of around 32°.

Saturday will start in the middle teens. The afternoon will see highs in the middle to upper 20’s. There will be a slight chance for a snow shower or two.

Valentines day will be even colder. Expect lows in the single digits. Wind chills during the morning will be near -10°. It will be dry, breezy, and mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens.

Better chances for light snow showers will be seen Sunday night and Monday. It will stay frigid for Monday. Expect highs in the low 20’s along with mostly cloudy skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Patchy freezing drizzle and areas of freezing fog. Cloudy morning. Partly Sunny afternoon. High Temperature: 42° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. Low Temperature: 33° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: AM Patchy freezing drizzle and areas of freezing fog. Cloudy. 20% PM Wintry Precipitation. High Temperature: 41° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% AM Wintry Precipitation. Breezy. High Temperature: 36° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 32° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Snow Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 27° Winds: NNE 15 MPH

Sunday (Valentines Day): Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Snow Showers. Breezy. AM Wind chill: -10° High Temperature: 19° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Snow Showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 22° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 6:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday