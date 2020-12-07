Wake-Up Weather: A freezing start to a gorgeous day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was clear and cold. Most areas were around the freezing mark. There was a light NW wind.

After a cold start, the afternoon looks gorgeous. Expect high temperatures to rise into the middle 60’s under sunny skies. The winds will stay light throughout the whole day, Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will remain light overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a nice warming trend along with a continuation of sunny skies and light winds. Tuesday will see highs in the low 70’s. Wednesday will see high temperatures in the middle 70’s. That is around 15° above average.

Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover and winds. High temperatures will stay unusually warm. There will be a slight chance for rain showers during the evening,

A cold front will move through Friday morning. Expect a chance for rain showers during the Friday AM hours. High temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

The weekend will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s along with mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NW 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: WNW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNW 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. 20% PM Rain showers. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 30% AM Rain showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: WNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday