FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:13 AM, it was freezing and clear. Most areas were in the middle 20s. There was a light and variable wind.

After a very cold start, temperatures will slowly recover. Expect highs in the middle 50s under sunny skies. Calm winds will eventually turn to the south. The winds will be light.

Overnight, temperatures will once again drop top below freezing. Most areas will fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s. There will be a light south wind under a clear sky.

Saturday will shape up to be a very nice day. Expect highs in the middle 60s under sunny skies. South southeast winds will be light.

South winds will pick up Sunday as highs reach the middle 70s. It will be mostly sunny.

The forecast looks a little unsettled as we head into next week. Monday will see temperatures warm all the way to the low 80s. There will be a chance of rain and storms Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

A cold front looks to move in Tuesday. This will cause temperatures to return to average.

Cold air will be funneled into the area Wednesday with a strong north wind. There is the potential for some wintry precipitation Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will only be around freezing, so the chance of wintry precipitation will extend into the afternoon. Thursday will be a little warmer but not by much. With this being so far out, the exact details are not certain. The big take-away is wintry precipitation chances will be with us Wednesday and Thursday with possible impacts for travel.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Wintry mix. Rain Showers. High Temperature: 33° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Wintry mix. Rain Showers. High Temperature: 40° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 718 A.M.

Sunset: 6:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday