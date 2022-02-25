FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:40 AM, it was very cold and mainly clear. Most areas were in the upper teens and lower 20s with a light north breeze. Road conditions were good this morning. That being said, there could still be some isolated slick spots due to any left over moisture that froze.

Well below average temperatures will continue today. After a freezing start, high temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 30s. It will be a few degrees warmer across the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will be in the low to middle 40’s. A light northeast wind will make it feel around 5 – 10 degrees colder. It will be partly sunny. Cloud cover will build in from the south this evening. Those clouds will carry a chance of light rain.

The chance of rain will transition to a chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle tonight as temperatures fall to the middle 20s. Accumulations look light. The impacts from this won’t be as widespread as what we saw earlier in the week, however travel has the potential to become hazardous during this time. Temperatures will warm to the middle to upper 30s during the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance or rain showers. The best chance of rain will be in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland.

A warming trend will begin on Sunday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 50s under sunny skies. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will warm to the 70s as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 38° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cloudy. 40% Wintry Mix. Low Temperature: 26° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% AM Wintry Mix. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 35° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 40°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 6:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday