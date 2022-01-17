Wake-Up Weather: A freezing sunrise will turn into a pleasant afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM, it was cold and clear. Most areas were right around the freezing mark. There was a light and variable wind.

Pleasant weather will return this afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 60’s under sunny skies. A few areas in the SW Big Country may even reach the 70’s. There will be a light south breeze.

Southerly winds will increase tonight. It will turn breezy as cloud cover increases slightly. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30’s to the middle 40’s.

Fire weather will be elevated on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s behind a gusty WSW wind. It will be sunny and dry.

A dry cold front will push through Wednesday morning. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 50’s with a steady north breeze.

Thursday will be a cold day. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a 20% chance of precipitation. A snow shower cannot be ruled out.

The forecast will dry out Friday. It will be a chilly day.

Closer to average temperatures will return on Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 35° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 45° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday