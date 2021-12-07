Wake-Up Weather: A freezing sunrise will turn mild this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:13 AM it was freezing, partly clear and quiet. Most areas were in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. There was a light south wind.

After that freezing start, a nice warm-up can be expected. High temperatures will be around 70°. Areas north of I-20 will see partly sunny skies and will be a few degrees cooler. Those areas will be in the middle to upper 60’s. Areas south of I-20 will feature sunny skies. Those areas should warm into the low to middle 70’s. A breezy SSW wind will settle late this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 30’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light west wind.

A dramatic warming trend will then settle in. Wednesday will see highs in the middle 70’s. Record breaking warmth is possible Thursday and Friday. High temperatures are expected to be near 80°

A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast looks to be staying dry for most with this front. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the Heartland Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will be cool and breezy. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s.

Another warming trend will then be seen. High temperatures on Monday will warm into the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 37° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: W>S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: WSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:27 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday