Wake-Up Weather: A freezing sunrise will warm up very nicely

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:34 AM it was cold and clear. Most areas were in the low 30’s. A few areas were below freezing. There was a light and variable wind.

Today is the Winter Solstice. This day marks the start of astronomical winter. It will feel more like fall as highs soar to near 70°.

Wednesday will be very mild with highs around 10° above average. Most areas will reach the upper 60’s to near 70°. With light winds and bright sunshine, it will be very pleasant.

Southwest winds will pick up Thursday. This along with bright sunshine will help temperatures warm to the upper 70’s to near 80°. That is around 20° above average.

Christmas Eve is on Friday. It will be a warm and gusty day. Highs will reach the middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Fire weather will be a concern. This is because of the gusty winds, dry air in place, and our drought.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Christmas Day. I am still forecasting temperatures to be in the 80’s. That is well above average.

Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday and Monday as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today (Winter Solstice): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Friday (Christmas Eve): Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Saturday (Christmas): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 5:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday