FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 80’s. There was a light south wind.

Very hot temperatures will return today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. Highs will range from 103° to around 105°. A heat safety threat exists with prolonged exposure to this heat. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a slight south breeze under a sunny sky.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s to near 80° under mostly clear skies. There will be a south southeast breeze.

Saturday looks mainly dry with highs around 100°. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. There will be a breezy southeast wind under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Sunday will finally see an end to the 100 degree heat streak. Highs will be in the upper 90’s with a breeze. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Monday will feature a small chance of showers and storms with highs just shy of the triple digit mark. The winds will be light.

Chances of rain showers and storms look to pick up Tuesday through Thursday. The best chance looks to be Wednesday. Right now I am going with a 30% chance of activity for this upcoming Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 90’s with partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW>SE 5-10 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S>ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S>E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday