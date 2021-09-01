Wake-Up Weather: A little warmer today with another small chance of showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:49 AM it was mild and mostly clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light SSE wind.

The warming trend will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. A few areas in the northern Big Country may even reach the triple digits. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms beginning this afternoon and continuing through sundown. Severe storms are not likely, however heavy downpours and lighting will be concerns. There will be a light SSE wind that will pick up slightly this evening. The light winds will make any storms that fire up move slowly. This will increase the risk for local flooding.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Thursday and Friday look dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s with mostly sunny skies.

The Labor Day weekend forecast looks very summerlike. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s with lots of sun. The winds will be light.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 8:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday