FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:39 AM, it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s under clear skies. Areas in the far Northern Big Country were in the 40’s and 50’s. They were having light and variable winds.

Unseasonably hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the low to middle 90’s with a few afternoon clouds. There will be a breezy south wind under a mostly sunny sky. Moisture will move into the Eastern Big Country, however the air in Northwest Big Country will remain very dry. As a result, fire weather will be elevated for most in those areas. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect today from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. for the far Northwest Big Country. This means that critical fire weather is expected to occur.

South winds will turn gusty tonight as cloud cover increase. Expect lows to fall to the low to middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will see highs in the middle 80’s with mostly cloudy skies. There will be some clearing during the late afternoon. A west to east moving cold front will push through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. As the front passes through, thunderstorm chances will return. Storms are likely from around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 a.m. Wednesday for the Central and Eastern Big Country as well as the Heartland. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds.

Wednesday will feature cooler temperatures and gusty NW winds. Expect highs in the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

The winds will settle on Thursday as they turn to the west. It will be a very pleasant day with afternoon highs in the middle 70’s. It will be sunny.

Friday will see the winds pick up out of the south. High temperatures will rise into the middle 80’s with gusty south winds and partly sunny skies.

A dry cold front will move through Saturday morning. It will be seasonable and windy.

The winds will decrease a little on Sunday as temperatures warm to near 80 degrees. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Cloudy. 70% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 15-20 G35 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 7:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday