FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM, it was mild and muggy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Low level stratus clouds were moving in from the south. It was breezy.

Unusually hot temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind. A slight chance of storms will return this evening. This is mainly for the Northern Big Country. Severe weather is not expected.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild as they only fall into the middle 60’s. South winds will pick up under mostly clear skies. Low clouds will move in towards daybreak.

Friday looks to be dry as temperatures cool a little. Highs will reach the upper 80’s to near 90° with partly sunny skies. That is still around 10 degrees above average.

Chances of rain and storms will return Saturday, however they will really ramp up Sunday as a cold front moves through. It is still to far out to get a good read on coverage, timing, and strength. Severe weather will be a possibility.

As we head into next week, it is looking a lot cooler. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday should only be in the lower to middle 70’s. Chances of rain and thunderstorms will taper off Tuesday morning.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Evening 7:00 p.m. through 1:00 a.m.) Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 15-20 G35 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S > NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NE 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: E 15-20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 8:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday