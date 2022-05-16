FORECAST SUMMARY:

After a record breaking heat Sunday, hot and humid weather will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. A humid feel will make it feel a few degrees warmer. Areas south of I-20 will reach the 100’s. There will be a light east wind. Areas north of I-20 have a very small chance of showers and storms this evening. An isolated severe storm is not out of the question. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the south southwest.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: NNW>E 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW > NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: E 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 6:40 A.M.

Sunset: 8:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday