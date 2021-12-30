Wake-Up Weather: A mild and quiet day Thursday with storm potential for New Year’s Eve

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:30 AM temperatures were a bit cooler than Wednesday morning. Most of the Big Country waking up to the mid to upper 40s with a few areas in the upper 30s.

Today will be a pretty quiet day weather wise, with temperatures sitting on the mild side in the mid to upper 70s.

We will continue to see high temperatures in the 70s through New Years Eve on Friday, but then we have some changes. An area of low pressure associated with a strong cold front will rapidly move across the country this week and move through the Big Country New Years Day.

The timing of this front is still questionable. Right now it looks to move through around midday on Saturday. If it comes earlier we can expect high temps to drop down closer to the 50s rather than the 60s.

Overnight lows will be COLD Saturday night into Sunday morning. We are expecting widespread temps in the low 20s and teens as we wake up on Sunday. Be prepared to take care of the Three P’s – plants, pets, and pipes.

The main story though is the threat for strong to severe storms for New Year’s Eve and into the early morning hours into New Year’s Day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday(New Years Eve): Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH 60% Chance of rain and storms especially approaching midnight. Some could be strong to severe.

Saturday(New Years Day): 40% chance of rain and storms in the early morning hours. Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WSW ->NW 15-20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 5-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67°

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72°

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas