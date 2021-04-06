Wake-Up Weather: A mild and windy morning will turn into a very warm and windy afternoon with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:07 AM it was mild and windy. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s. There was a south wind around 15-20 MPH with 35 MPH wind gusts. The skies were mostly clear.

Very warm temperatures will be felt today. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A dry line will enter the western Big Country this afternoon. This dry air will allow temperatures to reach the low to middle 90’s. There will be a gusty SSW wind. The strong winds will be in the eastern Bog Big Country and Heartland. South winds will be sustained at 20-30 MPH with 35 MPH wind gusts. The combination of the dry air and the winds will make fire weather elevated in the western Big Country. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for Kent County from 1PM – 9PM. This means that fire weather will be near critical.

A weak cold front will move in tonight. The forecast will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 50’s behind the front. The southern Big Country and Heartland will remain south of the front. As a result, it will only cool to the low 60’s. It will stay windy overnight.

Wednesday will be around 10 degrees cooler. Expect highs in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies. There will be a gusty NW wind.

The temperature trend will increase through Friday. Thursday will be in the middle 80’s. Temperatures will approach 90° on Friday. There is a conditional slight chance for a rain shower or two Friday into Saturday. Most areas will stay dry.

Saturday will cool to the upper 70’s. It will be sunny and breezy.

Sunday will see temperatures warm back to the middle 80’s. The winds will pick up a bit as well.

Seasonable weather will return for Monday. There will be a slight chance for rain. Most likely we will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Cold front. Windy. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: W 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: W 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 10% AM Rain showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:20 A.M.

Sunset: 8:02 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday