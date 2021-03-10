KTAB Your Weather Authority
Wake-Up Weather: A mild and windy morning will turn into a warm and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:15 AM it was mild and windy. South winds were around 10-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. Most areas were in the low 60’s. There was a partly clear sky.

The warming trend will continue today. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s for most areas along with partly sunny skies. A few more clouds in the southern Big Country and Heartland will keep temperatures in the upper 70’s. A few areas in the northern Big Country may reach the middle 80’s, because those areas will feature a lot more sun than clouds. There will be a gusty south wind. Expect a south wind around 15-25 MPH along with 35 MPH wind gusts. The far northern Big Country has a slight chance for showers and storms during the evening. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, it will be mild and mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall to near 60° along with the gusty south continuing.

Thursday will see similar temperatures, but there will be a few more clouds. The winds will let up a bit, however it will still be on the breezy side. The forecast will stay dry through this point.

A chance for rain and thunderstorms will return Thursday night (Mainly for the northern and northwest Big Country. Strong storms will be a possibility. A few of these storms have the potential to briefly become severe. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning.

Friday will see high temperatures near 80° along with mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy. Chances for rain showers and storms will return in the evening.

Saturday will be a cooler day. Expect highs in the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. This day will feature the best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. Strong storms will be a possibility. A few of these storms have the potential to briefly become severe. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning.

A pacific cold front will move through Sunday. As a result, it will be even cooler. High temperatures will be in the middle 60’s. The morning will feature a chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. There will be a breezy WNW wind.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, windy, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold front. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Severe storms possible. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 6:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

