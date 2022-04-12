FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:39 AM it was mostly cloudy and mild. Most areas were in the middle to upper 60’s. The Heartland was in the 70’s. There was a gusty south wind.

Cloud cover will decrease as we head throughout the day. A dryline will move west to east before it stalls out in the Eastern Big Country. This will give the Western and Central Big Country extreme to critical fire weather as dry air and gusty SW winds move in behind it. A RED FLAG WARNING is now in effect from 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. Tuesday for those areas. The Eastern Big Country and Heartland will feature a chance of storms from the middle afternoon through the middle evening ahead of the aforementioned dry line. Severe storms will be possible in those areas. The main threat looks to be large hail and damaging winds.

The dryline will recede to the west tonight. As it does, a pacific front will overtake the area. This feature will give the Heartland a slight chance of storms. Most areas will stay dry as temperatures fall into the low 60’s. There will be a gusty south to west southwest wind.

Fire weather concerns will stay with us Wednesday. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for most of the forecast area from 10:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. Critical fire weather is expected during that time. It will be dry and sunny with highs around 80°. Relative humidity values may drop to below 5%. That is extremely dry. There will be a gusty WNW wind.

Temperatures will then warm through Friday. It will be windy with fire weather concerns.

A weak cold front will move in Saturday. The forecast will stay dry as the winds turn to the north. Temperatures will fall back to average. Expect high temperatures in the middle 80’s.

Easter Sunday looks to be hot, windy, and dry. Expect highs back in the 90’s with partly sunny skies.

A stronger front will move though Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain chances don’t look good at this time, however we are still far out. As we get more data over the next few days we will get a better idea on rain chances. Right now, I am going with a dry forecast with highs on Monday in the middle 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *RED FLAG WARNING* *FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms (Eastern Big Country and Heartland). Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SW 20-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms (Heartland). Breezy. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER WATCH* *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 8:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday