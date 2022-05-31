FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:11 AM, it was mild and mostly clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s with gusty south winds.

Today will be very similar to Monday. After some morning clouds, the afternoon will become sunny and hot. Expect highs back in the upper 90’s with gusty south winds. A humid feel will make it feel a few degrees warmer. Areas north of Interstate 20 will have a slight chance of storms during the evening.

The forecast will dry out tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. There will be a gusty south southeast wind.

Thunderstorm chances will ramp up Wednesday evening as a cold front moves in.

The aforementioned front looks to stall in our area on Thursday. This front will be the focus of our best chance of rain and storms this week. High temperatures will only reach the upper 70’s.

Rain and storm chances will linger through Friday. Expect highs in the middle 80’s with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

The forecast will dry out as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will be well above average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 15-20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday