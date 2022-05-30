FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:11 AM, it was mild and windy There was a gusty south wind under a mostly clear sky. Most areas were in the middle 70’s.

Hot temperatures will return on this Memorial Day. Expect highs for most in the upper 90’s. The Western and Northern Big Country will see some triple digit heat. The forecast will stay dry with gusty south winds. A dry line will move into the Western Big Country. As result of the dry air and the gusty winds, fire weather will be elevated in those areas.

It will stay windy tonight, as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. It will be mostly clear.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 90°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday