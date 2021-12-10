Wake-Up Weather: A mild morning will turn into a very windy day with well above average temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:48 AM it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the low 60’s under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s. There will be a gusty WSW wind along with dry air in place. Winds will be sustained at 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 45 MPH. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Western and Central Big Country from 10AM Friday through 6PM Friday. This means that critical Fire Weather is immanent or already occurring. Areas of blowing dust will be possible as well. The strongest winds will be in the northwest Big Country. Winds in those areas will be out of the southwest at 30-40 MPH with 55 MPH wind gusts. A wind Advisory is now in effect in the northwest Big Country through 6PM.

A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast looks to be staying dry with this front. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s behind a breezy NNW wind.

Saturday will be a lot cooler. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

Another warming trend will then be seen. High temperatures on Monday will warm into the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *RED FLAG WARNING* Areas of blowing dust. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 20-25 G45 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:30 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday