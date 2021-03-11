Wake-Up Weather: A mild morning with a breeze will make for a warm and breezy afternoon with lot of clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:43 AM it was mild and mostly cloudy. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s. There was a breezy south wind.

High temperatures today will reach the middle to upper 70’s. There will be a few more clouds than Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies. The winds will let up a bit, however it will still be on the breezy side. SSW winds will be around 10-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts. The forecast will stay dry through this point.

Friday will see high temperatures near 80° along with mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy. Chances for rain showers and storms will return in the evening (mainly for the NW Big Country). Strong storms will be a possibility. A few of these storms have the potential to briefly become severe. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning.

Saturday will see highs in the upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will pick up. Expect a gusty SSW wind with wind gusts around 40 MPH. This day will feature the best chance for showers and thunderstorms this week. There is a *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS*. This means that *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE*. The main hazards will be damaging winds, large hail, and lightning. The best time for activity looks to be during the late afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be a little cooler. High temperatures will be in the low 70’s. The morning will feature a chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. There will be a breezy WNW wind.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry, windy, and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. Cold front. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: WSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 6:54 A.M.

Sunset: 6:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday