Wake-Up Weather: A mild morning with a few clouds will make for a nice day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:17 AM it was mild and partly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s. The northern Big Country was in the 50’s. There was a light northeast wind.

Today will feature slightly cooler temperatures and a few more clouds. Highs will reach the low 80’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a light east northeast wind. A stalled weak cold front will slowly move to the north as a warm front this afternoon and evening. This feature combined with ample moisture and upper level energy will give us a 20% chance for rain and storms. The time-frame looks to be in the evening and early night-time hours. Severe storms are not likely.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under partly clear. There will be a light southeast wind.

Friday will see highs back in the middle 80’s with plenty of sun. South winds will pick up a little.

The weekend will see south winds increase even more. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80’s with mostly sunny skies.

Next week will see near record breaking heat. High will reach the upper 80’s to near 90° on Monday and Tuesday.

Models are suggesting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday. This should cool us down and give us some chances for rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:47 A.M.

Sunset: 659 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday