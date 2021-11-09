Wake-Up Weather: A mild morning with some clouds will turn mostly sunny

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:31 AM it was mostly cloudy and mild. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was a slight south breeze.

Morning cloud cover will exit the area from the west to the east. It will become mostly sunny by the late morning and early afternoon. Cloud cover will hang on a little longer in the Heartland. It will eventually become sunny. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 70’s. A few areas in the northern Big Country may reach the 80’s. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, cloud cover will move back in. It will become mostly cloudy. There will be a slight breeze out of the south. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s.

Temperatures on Wednesday will top out near 80° under partly sunny skies. A cold front will move through in the evening. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected.

Cooler temperatures will be felt Thursday and Friday. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s with bright sunshine.

The weekend will see a return to average temperatures as dry weather settles in. A dry cold front will move in on Sunday. This will cool us down for Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday (Veteran’s Day): Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 5:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday