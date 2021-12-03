Wake-Up Weather: A mild start will make for another very warm afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:56 AM it was mild and partly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s. It was a lot cooler towards the northwest. Jayton was in the upper 40’s. There was a light southwest wind. There was an area of showers in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland.

Today will be the warmest day of the week. High temperatures will reach the middle 80’s along with sunny skies. A few areas may even reach the upper 80’s. That is around 20 to 25 degrees above average. There will be a breezy SW wind.

A cold front will move in tonight. The forecast will stay dry as the winds shift to the northwest. Temperatures will fall into the low to middle 50’s under mostly clear skies.

The aforementioned cold front will clear the area Saturday morning. Temperatures behind the front will stay a few degrees above average. We should see high temperatures in the upper 60’s to near 70° Saturday. There will be a very small chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Saturday evening into early Sunday. The best chance for activity will be in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Most areas will stay dry.

Sunday will see temperatures shoot back to near 80 degrees. A stronger cold front will move in Sunday evening. This will cool us down to the middle 50’s to start next week. The forecast looks to stay dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the middle 60’s. It will be windy.

Thursday will see highs warm into the middle 70’s as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 > ESE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday