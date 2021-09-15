Wake-Up Weather: A mild start with a few clouds will turn warm and sunny quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM it was mostly clear and quiet. There were a few clouds over out southeastern counties. There was a light and variable wind. Most areas were in the middle 60’s.

Very warm temperatures will stay in the forecast for today. A few morning clouds will thin out by the late morning. Expect highs in the low 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light east wind. The wind will be a little more breezy in the Heartland.

As of 7:12 AM Tropical Depression Nicholas was moving into Louisiana. Texas was dry, but there was widespread heavy rain expanding from Louisiana into Alabama.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under clear skies. There will be a light ESE wind.

Thursday will see a continuation of seasonable temperatures. It will be sunny and dry.

Hot temperatures will return Friday and continue through the weekend. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s. There will be a few clouds, however it will stay mostly sunny. Isolated showers and non-severe storms cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay completely dry.

Monday and Tuesday will see above average temperatures along with lots of sun. The forecast looks dry.

Forecast models are suggesting a possible cold front during the middle part of next week. If the models hold true, there may be some decent chances for rain as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 7:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday