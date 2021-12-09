Wake-Up Weather: A mild sunrise will lead to record breaking warmth this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM it was mild and a little breezy. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under mostly clear skies. There was a breezy SSW wind.

Record breaking warmth is expected today. High temperatures for most will reach the middle 80’s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The record daily high for Abilene today is 80°. I am forecasting 83°. There will be a breezy southwest wind. The air will be very dry. The combination of the dry air and the breeze will cause Fire Weather conditions to be elevated for the Western and Central Big Country.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to near 60° under partly clear skies. It will be a little breezy tonight.

Warm temperatures will stay in the forecast for Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 80’s. There will be a gusty WSW wind. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the Western and Central Big Country from 10AM Friday through 6PM Friday. This means that critical Fire Weather is possible. Areas of blowing dust will be possible as well.

A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast looks to be staying dry for most with this front. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the Heartland Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will be a lot cooler. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

Another warming trend will then be seen. High temperatures on Monday will warm into the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER* Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *FIRE WEATHER WATCH* Blowing Dust. Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 60°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday