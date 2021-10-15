Wake-Up Weather: A morning cold front will bring unseasonably cool temperatures and gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:10 AM a cold front was moving from the northwest to the southeast through the Big Country. It was on a Ballinger – Breckenridge line. Northwest winds were breezy and most areas were in the middle 50’s. The Heartland was seeing temperatures in the upper 60’s with high humidity. There was dense fog in Brown County.

After a strong morning cold front, unseasonably cool weather will settle in. High temperatures today will reach the low 70’s under sunny skies. There will be a gusty north wind. Expect north winds to be sustained around 15-20 MPH with wind gusts around 30 MPH. The winds will settle this evening.

It will be cool and breezy under the lights for High School football this evening. Temperatures will be in the low 60’s and upper 50’s. Winds gradually settle.

Overnight, temperatures will get chilly. Light winds, clear skies, and dry air will allow for good radiational cooling. Lows will drop into the low to middle 40’s.

The weekend looks amazing. The morning will start chilly, but the afternoons will be real nice. Highs will be in the middle 70’s with lots of sun. The wind will be light.

Monday and Tuesday will see a breezy south winds. Highs will be in the upper 70’s on Monday. Tuesday will warm to the middle 80’s.

The rest of the forecast is a bit uncertain due to model differences. A cold front looks to move through Wednesday. This will have very little effect on our weather. Cloud cover will increase slightly, and there will be a small chance for rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Few AM Clouds. Sunny. AM Cold Front. Breezy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 55°

Sunrise: 7:43 A.M.

Sunset: 7:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday