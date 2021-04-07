Wake-Up Weather: A morning cold front will give us cooler temperatures and gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:38 AM a cold front was moving from the NW to the SE through the Big Country. It was on a Ballinger Eastland line. Temperatures behind the front were in the middle 50’s. There was also a breezy NNW behind the front as well. It was still mild in the southern Big Country and Heartland.

A cold front did move through last night. Because of that, high temperatures today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler than what we saw on Tuesday. Most areas will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under sunny skies. Expect a breezy NW wind. The winds will become light this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will get chilly. A clear sky and a light and variable wind will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 40’s.

The temperature trend will increase through Friday. Thursday will be in the middle 80’s. Temperatures will likely reach the low 90’s on Friday. This will be the warmest day of the year. A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast will stay dry.

Saturday will cool to the upper 70’s. It will be sunny and breezy.

Sunday will see temperatures warm back to the upper 80’s. The winds will pick up a bit as well.

Monday and Tuesday will see cooler temperatures and a few more clouds. Highs will be in the low to middle 70’s under partly sunny skies. Tuesday may see a few showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 49° Winds: Light and Variable.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: WNW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 49°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 8:03 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday