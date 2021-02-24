Wake-Up Weather: A morning cold front will give us cooler temperatures and gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:30 AM a cold front has moved to near I-20. Areas north of the front were seeing a breezy NW wind with temperatures in the 40’s. South of the front there was a breezy SW wind with temperatures in the 50’s. The skies were mostly clear.

A weak cold front will move through the Big Country this morning. Temperatures behind the aforementioned cold front will be a lot cooler than what we saw on Tuesday. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 60’s for most. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. There will be a breezy NNE wind. The winds will become light during the evening. The forecast will stay dry and sunny. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle the to upper 30’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light NE wind.

Thursday will be a chilly day. Expect highs in the lower 40’s under cloudy skies. There will be a good chance for rain. The best chances will be in the eastern Big Country. There will be a small chance for thunderstorms Thursday night.

Rain and storm chances will end Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be dry and cool. Cloud cover will decrease through the day. The afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

The weekend will be mild. Saturday morning will see a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will be Sunday night into Monday. There may even be a few thunderstorms.

Monday will be on the cool side. Expect highs in the middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. AM Cold Front. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Cloudy. 50% Rain showers. 20% PM Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Decreasing Clouds. 20% AM Rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain showers. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 30% AM Rain showers Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 6:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday