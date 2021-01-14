Wake-Up Weather: A morning cold front will give us strong winds, elevated fire weather, and patchy blowing dust

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM temperatures were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. There was breezy WNW wind under partly clear skies.

A cold front will move through this morning. Cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. The morning will be mainly cloudy. The cold front will have cleared the Big Country by noon. Behind the front, there will be very strong winds. A WIND ADVISORY will be in effect today from 8AM – 4PM. North winds will be around 25-35 MPH with wind gusts up to 50 MPH. Cloud cover will decrease during the afternoon. It will get sunny. The forecast will stay dry. The air behind the front will feature relative humidity values in the upper teens and low 20’s. The combination of the dry air and the winds will make fire weather conditions elevated in the northern Big Country. Patchy blowing dusts will be possible. The winds will settle down during the evening.

Overnight, it will get cold. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. There will be a light NW wind.

The aforementioned cold front will cool us down for Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s. The winds will ramp up during the afternoon. It won’t be as windy as Thursday, but NW winds will be around 15-20 MPH with wind gusts up to 25 MPH.

The weekend will be really nice. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees above average. The winds will be light.

Monday will be a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the middle 60’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see highs in the low 50’s. There will be a chance for rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WIND ADVISORY* AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 25-35 G50 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: Light and Variable

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 52° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday