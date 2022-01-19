Wake-Up Weather: A morning cold front will usher in chilly and windy weather

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:09 AM it was cool and mostly clear. Most areas were in the middle 50’s. The radar was showing a few light showers making there way across the Big Country and Heartland. There was a west breeze.

A strong cold front will move in late this morning. High temperatures for most areas will be reached around noon. The central Big Country will only reach the middle 50’s. It will be a little colder in the Northern Big Country. High temperatures across the Southern Big Country and Heartland will reach the middle to upper 60’s. By 5:00 p.m. most areas will drop into the middle 40’s with gusty north winds. It will be mostly to partly sunny.

Cloud cover will increase this evening. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s. Wind chill values tomorrow morning will be in the 9° – 14° range.

Thursday will be a cold day. High temperatures will only reach the middle 30’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance of precipitation across the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Light snow showers or even some wintry mixing cannot be ruled out, however recent model runs have suggested that any precipitation will be well south of us.

A slow warm-up will begin on Friday. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40’s.

Closer to average temperatures will return on Sunday.

Next week will start mild with a small chance of rain showers.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 20° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 35° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 46° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: W 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:39 A.M.

Sunset: 6:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday