Wake-Up Weather: A morning pacific cold front will give us rain and storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:00 AM there was a cold front making its way through the Big Country. It was on a Robert Lee – Abilene – Breckenridge line. There was an area of scattered showers along the front. Temperatures ahead of the front were in the middle 70’s. Behind the front, it was in the 50’s. There was a variable breeze.

Today will see a continuation of rain and storm chances. The best chance for rain will be in the Southeastern Big Country and Heartland. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon for those areas. Rainfall totals have the potential to be as high as 2″ – 5″. Isolated severe storms will be possible.

Rain and storm chances will linger in the eastern/southeastern Big Country and Heartland tonight. Lows will fall into the middle 60’s. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will come to an end Thursday morning. Highs will be near or a little above average. After a cloudy start, the afternoon will be mostly sunny.

A dry cold front will move through Friday morning. This will usher in unseasonably cool weather. The weekend will see lows in the 40’s with highs in the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. 40% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 7:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday