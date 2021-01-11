Wake-Up Weather: A near freezing AM with patchy ice and fog will make for a cold day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:10 AM it was cold and cloudy. Temperatures were ranging from a couple of degrees below freezing to a couple of degrees above freezing. Patchy fog was being reported in a few areas. Some of this fog will be freezing fog. This moisture along with leftover moisture from Sunday’s snowstorm will make for some icy spots on the roads.

Cloud cover will slowly decrease through the morning hours. The afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a light WNW wind. Overnight, it will get really cold. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 20’s.

There will be a warmer trend through Thursday. Tuesday will stay chilly. Highs will be in the upper 40’s. It will be partly clear.

Wednesday and Thursday will see high temperatures in the low 60’s. Wednesday will see light winds, but Thursday will be in the breezy side. It will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move through Friday morning. The forecast will stay dry. This front will usher in seasonable temperatures.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60’s on Saturday. It will be breezy.

A cold front will move through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average. m

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 40° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 25° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain/Snow Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:53 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday