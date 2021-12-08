Wake-Up Weather: A near freezing start to our day will warm up quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:03 AM, it was cold and mostly clear. There was a light and variable wind. Most areas were in the low to middle 30’s. It was in the 40’s across the southern Big Country.

After another cold start to our day, it will turn mild quickly. The afternoon will become very pleasant as high temperatures reach the low to middle 70’s. There will be a light south wind under a mostly sunny sky.

Cloud cover will increase this evening. The winds will increase tonight. There will be a breezy south southwest wind under a partly clear sky. Temperatures will fall into the middle 50’s. That is around 20° above average.

Record breaking warmth is possible Thursday. High temperatures are expected to be in the low 80’s.

Friday will be a little cooler as west winds turn gusty. High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s.

A cold front will move through Friday night. The forecast looks to be staying dry for most with this front. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the Heartland Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday will be cool and breezy. High temperatures will reach the middle 50’s.

Another warming trend will then be seen. High temperatures on Monday will warm into the 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: W>S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: W 20-25 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N>ESE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 36°

Sunrise: 7:28 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday