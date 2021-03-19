Wake-Up Weather: A near freezing start with patchy frost will turn into a pleasant day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:45 AM it was clear and cold. Most areas were in the low to middle 30’s. A few areas were below freezing. There was patchy frost and a light NNW wind.

Get ready for a very nice day. After a cold start, the afternoon will be mild. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 60’s. That is a few degrees below average. The winds will cooperate today. Expect a light NE wind.

Overnight, it will get cold. A clear sky and a light wind will make for some good radiational cooling. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s.

Saturday will see temperatures warm to near average. It will be sunny and pleasant.

The winds will pick up Sunday. Expect gusty south winds along with highs in the middle 70’s.

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Monday and continue into Tuesday morning.

More thunderstorm chances will be seen next Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 39° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 70°

Average Low Temperature: 45°

Sunrise: 7:43 A.M.

Sunset: 7:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday