Wake-Up Weather: A near freezing sunrise will turn into a seasonable day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:56 AM it was cold and mostly clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 30’s. A few low lying areas were just below freezing. Eastland was 29°. There was a light south wind.

After that frigid start, seasonable temperatures will return behind a south breeze. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a south breeze around 5-15 MPH.

South winds will increase tonight under mostly clear skies. The south winds will help to keep temperatures mild for this time of year. Lows will fall into the low upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

There will be a warming trend through Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70’s. The forecast will stay dry.

A cold front will move in on Sunday. A few light showers cannot be ruled out in our eastern counties. Most areas should stay dry. This will usher in some cooler temperatures to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Cold front. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NNE 10-20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. Cold Front. 30% Rain and Thunderstorm. Windy. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday