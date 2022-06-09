FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:09 AM, it was mild and muggy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light east wind.

Hot and humid weather will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to close to 100°. A muggy feel will make it seem like it is a few degrees hotter. There will be a light south wind under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

A few passing light showers or non-severe storms cannot be ruled out in the Northern Big Country late this evening and tonight. Temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 70’s under partly clear skies. South winds will turn breezy.

Hundred degree heat will then settle in through the rest of the week. Each day will get a little hotter through Sunday. It will be dry and mainly sunny. The winds will be breezy through Saturday. Sunday through Tuesday will see gusty south winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly for the Northern Big Country) Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 108° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday