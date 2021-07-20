Wake-Up Weather: A nice day ahead with below average temperatures and lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:52 AM it was mild and quiet. The radar was showing a heavy shower in Scurry County that was heading towards Snyder. Besides that, we were dry. Most areas were in the upper 60’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light north wind.

Unseasonably mild air will continue to filter into the Big Country today. A high pressure system will be situated over the central plains putting us in a NNE flow at the surface. Expect highs in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light NNE wind. There will be a few more clouds and it will be a little more windy in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Those areas will have a slight chance of showers and non-severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light NNE wind.

Wednesday will be similar. Expect highs in the upper 80’s under mostly sunny skiers. The humidity will not be that high, so it will feel nice for this time of year.

Thursday will see temperatures jump into the low 90’s. It will be dry.

A slight chance of rain showers and storms will exist on Friday. Temperatures will remain around 5 degrees below average.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, hot, and dry. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:46 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday