FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM, it was mild and pleasant. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s under clear skies. There was a light south southeast wind.

The warming trend will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind. The winds will pick up out of the SSE this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Triple digit heat will return for this Memorial Day Weekend as south winds turn gusty. Saturday will feature a slight chance of late afternoon and evening storms. This is Mainly for the Western Big Country. Isolated severe storms are possible.

Sunday will see highs in the triple digits will gusty south winds. It will be dry. Memorial Day will be a few degrees cooler as the hot and windy weather continues.

Temperatures stay hot well into next week. We are seeing the potential for rain showers and storms increasing for the middle part of next week. A cold front looks to move in Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S>SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday