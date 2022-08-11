FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:14 AM, it was mostly clear and pleasant. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s. There was a light and variable wind.

Mainly dry weather will return today. That being said, isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon. Areas south of I-20 have a slightly better chance of rain and storms. Severe weather is not expected, however strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, and brief heavy downpours will all be possible. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s under mostly to partly sunny skies. There will be a light northeast wind that will pick up slightly this evening.

The winds will turn to the east tonight and become light. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies.

A brief shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out Friday. The forecast will most likely stay dry. There will be a light east wind with high temperatures in the upper 90’s.

The weekend looks dry for most and hot. An isolated shower or non-severe cannot be ruled out in the Extreme Southern Big Country and Heartland. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees.

Triple digit heat will return next week. Monday and Tuesday look completely dry.

Some changes look to be in store for the middle part of next week. Wednesday and Thursday have some rain chances. Thursday has the potential to see some cooler temperatures. This is still far out, so stick with KTAB for all the latest updates.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. (Mainly for areas south of I-20) High Temperature: 98° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday